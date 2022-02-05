Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $265.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.22. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $271.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

