Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,751 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

