Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,405 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 94,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $6,795,664.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,399 shares of company stock valued at $28,474,084. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

