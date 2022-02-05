Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,191 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 434.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $809,139,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 75.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 34.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $260.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.