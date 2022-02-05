Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Align Technology by 195.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 814.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $489.86 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $577.47 and a 200-day moving average of $639.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

