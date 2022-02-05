Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

