Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP opened at $142.89 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $850,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,731 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

