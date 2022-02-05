Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

