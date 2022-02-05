Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,768. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

