Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $30.35 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.61 or 0.07262206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,665.70 or 1.00074059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,170,231 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.