Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0009

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $571,518.24 and approximately $33,034.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00027229 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

