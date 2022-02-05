Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Bilander Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,950,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWCB stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bilander Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

