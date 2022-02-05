Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 350,000 BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of BlackSky Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKSY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.64. 595,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,561. BlackSky Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

