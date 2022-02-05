Park West Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 1.0% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $40,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.89. The stock had a trading volume of 762,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,650. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

