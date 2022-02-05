Park West Asset Management LLC Buys 269,250 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,250 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up 1.3% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of OneMain worth $54,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 1,174,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,016. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

