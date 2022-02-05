Park West Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 374,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Volta Inc – Class A as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $122,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLTA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Volta Inc – Class A has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

