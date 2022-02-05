Park West Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,482,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.