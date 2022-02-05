Park West Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 152,500 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 152,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,721,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Elastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Shares of ESTC traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.23. 860,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

