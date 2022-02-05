Park West Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 750,000 Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,005,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 6.34% of Lazydays as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lazydays by 320.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 373,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period.

LAZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LAZY traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 301,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,612. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $318.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,744.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 and have sold 34,358 shares valued at $696,245. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

