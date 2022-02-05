Park West Asset Management LLC Has $19.76 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Laureate Education worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $176,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $215,000.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

