Park West Asset Management LLC Has $49.39 Million Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,296 shares during the period. CarParts.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.02% of CarParts.com worth $49,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PRTS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 748,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

