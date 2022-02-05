Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $8.04 Million in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 9.59% of LENSAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNSR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $5,172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $5,362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $2,833,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967. LENSAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.52.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 71.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNSR shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on LENSAR in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

