Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.23 Million Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,232,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Hippo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIPO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,605. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Hippo news, insider Assaf Wand purchased 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

