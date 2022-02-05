Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,678,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,415,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RADI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 447,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,268. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.