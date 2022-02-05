Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases 121,600 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Nexstar Media Group worth $122,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.20. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.18 and a 12-month high of $174.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,652 shares of company stock valued at $88,713,879 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

