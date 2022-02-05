Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up approximately 1.0% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 434.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 466,052 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 2,777,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,883. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

