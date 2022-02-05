Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 323,291 HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 323,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,811,000. HCI Group comprises 0.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 3.15% of HCI Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in HCI Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

HCI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,591. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14. The company has a market cap of $704.45 million, a P/E ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.