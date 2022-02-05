Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 17,332 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Enphase Energy worth $31,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

ENPH traded up $8.32 on Friday, hitting $141.23. 2,535,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

