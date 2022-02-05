Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 354,141 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,141 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Par Pacific worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Par Pacific news, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $390,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 777,893 shares worth $11,812,160. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PARR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 315,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,320. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $875.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

