Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 41,900 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Park West Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Tenneco worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tenneco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 773,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,352. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $823.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

