Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 2.3% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fortinet worth $97,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $17.33 on Friday, reaching $314.33. 2,543,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.91.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

