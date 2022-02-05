Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 537,616 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Park West Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 537,616 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Univar Solutions worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 380.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 244,482 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 295.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 95.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,460. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,169. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.