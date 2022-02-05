Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 700,000 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Beauty Health worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,826,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,217. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.