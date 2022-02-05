Park West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPBAU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $17,227,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,915,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,051,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,683,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000.

NASDAQ TPBAU remained flat at $$10.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

