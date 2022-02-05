Park West Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,237 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Momentive Global worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 591,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 232.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 258,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,698,000 after acquiring an additional 710,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 704,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 125,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

MNTV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 660,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

