Park West Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910,524 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media makes up 1.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Outfront Media worth $44,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 415.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 190.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 60.5% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,474,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,558. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

