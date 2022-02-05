Park West Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910,524 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media makes up 1.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Outfront Media worth $44,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 415.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 190.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 60.5% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,474,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,558. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
