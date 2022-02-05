Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 43,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $302.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

