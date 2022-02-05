ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.33 million and $1,836.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,521.54 or 1.00095407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00074370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00030235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00505257 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

