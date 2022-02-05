PARSIQ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $670,867.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $55.55 million and approximately $670,867.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00320820 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006484 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.07 or 0.01200681 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003010 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.