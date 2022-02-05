Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 1.60% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Shares of PFDR stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

