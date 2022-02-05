PAXEX (PAXEX) Hits Market Cap of $13,133.46

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 68.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, PAXEX has traded up 81% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $13,133.46 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00331463 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

