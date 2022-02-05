Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600,577 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.52% of Paysafe worth $92,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

