PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Achieves $88,974.95

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $88,974.95 and approximately $2,269.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.48 or 0.07241717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,459.94 or 0.99765142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

