Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.81

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.81 and traded as high as C$41.83. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$41.09, with a volume of 1,473,056 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.92.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.81.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

