Peony (PNY) 1-Day Volume Tops $307,740.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Peony has a market cap of $26.38 million and approximately $307,740.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 115,302,690 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.