PEPS Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,904.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.18 million and $3,904.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00119983 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

