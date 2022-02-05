PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,537.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $8,537.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

