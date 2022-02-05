Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €200.00 ($224.72) to €215.00 ($241.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($261.80) to €243.00 ($273.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($275.28) to €256.00 ($287.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

