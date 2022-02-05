Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 38.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.