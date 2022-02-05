PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Down 0.7%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $24,867,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 350.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter.

